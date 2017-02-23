WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 23, 2017: Louisville Asset Building Coalition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Head scratches become more prominent from now until April 18 when income taxes are due this year.

If you have an income of $64,000 or less, there is a free tax prep service available to you that you might not know about or realize the impact it could have for you and your family.

The Louisville Asset Building Coalition has served nearly 100,000 filers the past 15 years, saving an estimated $20 million in tax prep fees, and returning $142 million in total refunds. Those refunds come in part from the Earned Income Tape Credit Campaign through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program that helps ensure filers receive the federal and state credits they are eligible to receive.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

Metro United Way and the Annie E. Casey Foundation co-founded the Louisville Asset Building Coalition, and Metro United Way continues to support it financially and with outreach efforts and volunteer recruitment.

If you are interested in getting more details, call Metro United Way's 211 help number.

It will help stop the head scratching!

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.