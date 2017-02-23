Lack of respect rearing its head at more and more games

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Is the culture of fans in sports changing? For years, coaches and players across the country have dealt with rude fans when they play on the road. In light of recent incidents: Two beloved Bluegrass coaches shouted at and a fan running onto the game floor and ultimately arrested, we wondered, are fans more aggressive than they used to be?



"I've never seen it this bad," Bellarmine men’s head basketball coach Scotty Davenport said.

From a coach who's heard it all, to those who've had the responsibility of keeping the game secure, "It shouldn't be put up with," Jefferson County Sheriff's Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said.

His colleague, Major Mike Littlefield, who works security for all kinds of games agreed.

"Society in general, we're a little bit more boisterous in showing our opinions and emotions," Littlefield said.



He pointed to recent incidents like Missouri students shouting loudly over Kentucky coach John Calipari during an interview and a UNC fan ejected from Wednesday's game with Louisville after saying something at the half, that set off coach Rick Pitino.

Davenport said sports mirror society and people are angrier now than they have ever been. But Davenport admitted his scariest fan incident came decades ago under coach Denny Crum, when a fan got rowdy and threw something at them during a timeout at Memphis State.



"There was an open switch blade roughly 6 to 8 inches," Davenport remembered, "I was in the back of the huddle because I was a graduate assistant and I heard something and I wheeled around I saw something sliding across the court!"



From fans getting arrested on the floor to those rushing it after a game winning shot, keeping the teams and coaches safe isn't easy.



"You've got the fans that might be all around you or behind you and you might not see what goes on," Littlefield said, "stuff might be thrown and you've got the safety along the side of the court or the field."



While in a few cases alcohol may be involved, Littlefield and Yates said it's simply a lack of respect and a sense of fan entitlement.



"If you have the idea that you're ticket price entitles you to go in and gives you permission to act like a fool, you're wrong," Yates said.

Davenport said maybe the few fans who do offend could use a little coaching, "Spend all your effort cheering for your team, help them," he said, "do not degrade the opponent."



The sheriffs said many arenas now have apps or numbers you can call up to report out of control fans in your section.

