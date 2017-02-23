Neighborhood schools bill passes House

A bill that would restore neighborhood schools in Kentucky passed the House. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A bill that would restore neighborhood schools in Kentucky passed the House.

House Bill 151 passed with a vote of 59-37 on Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORY: New bill to end JCPS cross-county busing

State Representatives (R) Kevin Bratcher and (R) Addia Wuchner filed the bill which proposes each school have its own attendance zone beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

The bill states students living within the shortest travel distance to a school would be “given first priority in cases where the capacity of the school may be exceeded.”

The bill would not prevent students from attending magnet or charter schools.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.