New businesses and residents will call Whiskey Row home this year

Old Forester is set to open in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More businesses and residents will call Whiskey Row home by the end of 2017.

Businesses who have endured construction on West Main Street say little benchmarks of progress help them get through the hard times.

“We have the mentality on Whiskey Row we are going to be lean and mean until the middle of 2018,” George Timmering said.

Timmering has owned Bearno's by the bridge for 20 years.

Since the development Timmering says sidewalk detours, closed streets, and holding onto a light at the end of the tunnel are all a part of his daily routine.

“I think once Old Forester is opened and this block is developed, I think Whiskey Row will finally be the destination point it was envisioned and meant to be all this time,” Timmering said.

Developers at Whiskey Row like Valle Jones and Mike Beach say their projects have come a long way since July 2015 when a fire destroyed buildings and delayed progress. Jones says the entire project should be complete by 2019. Jones is co-developing 111 Whiskey Row. She says new apartments and restaurants will be ready before the end of the year.

"People living downtown and living on the block means there are people on the street 24 hours a day it makes it safe it makes it friendly and the more residential we can get down there the better," Jones said.

Jones says the apartment will be managed by Mully Properties who will start excepting applications by April.

Jones describes the latest tenant to sign with 111 Whiskey Row as a food and beverage company. She says she could not announce the specific business.

Jones says the development is also bringing new life to Washington Street. There will be three venues at 111 Whiskey Row with entrances on Washington Street.

Washington Street between First and Second street is currently closed and the re-opening of the block depends on the progress of the projects.

Mike Beach with Brown-Forman says Old Forester will open Spring of 2018, bringing about 25 new jobs to the area.

“That block has sat vacant. the fire and everything else that has happened for so long it's right down there in downtown Louisville it's a great location,” Beach said.

Timmerings at Bearno's says he has always known it is a great location so he hopes his instinct and perseverance pays off.

“We are just trying to survive right now but we know brighter days are ahead,” Timmerings said.

