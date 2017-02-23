Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week. This week we have a special, all-local edition.

1. Churchill Downs and Norton Cancer Institute have announced a new charitable partnership to help provide care for women who lack access to breast health screenings and services.

2. A program within the Jefferson County Public School system is teaching students as young as sixth grade to take back their streets.

3. Broadway sensation Hamilton is coming to Louisville, Broadway in Louisville announces its upcoming show schedule.

4. CUTE ALERT: WAVE 3 News viewers sent in pictures of their non-human family members for National Love Your Pet Day.

5. Once abandoned home is remodeled, becomes affordable housing for artist.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.