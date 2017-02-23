Louisville Metro Council honors community leaders, volunteers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Metro Council honors community leaders, volunteers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council honored outstanding community leaders on Thursday.

This was the 15th Annual Black History Month Program, held by the Metro Council's Community Affairs, Housing, Health and Education Committee.

“Every year, this Committee and the Metro Council take great pride in honoring some unsung heroes in our community. It is our way of saying thank you to the citizens in our districts who work for change,” says Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin (D-2) Chair of the Committee. “Through their dedication and efforts our communities are better places to live.”


There was one honoree per District:
District 1 - John Cole III
District 2 - Emma F. Jackson
District 3 - Ruby Hyde
District 4 - Pamela Haines
District 5 - Dave W. Christopher, Sr.
District 6 - C J Fletcher
District 7 - Rob H. King III
District 8 - Anthony Raspberries
District 9 - Professor Lisa H. Nicholson
District 10 - Carolyn Miller-Cooper
District 11 - Azell Jackson
District 12 - Wanda Ramsey
District 13 - Spencer Concrete Services, Inc.
District 14 - Loletha Cumings
District 15 - James Grant
District 16 - Dr. Kimathi William Doss
District 17 - Georgetta Smith
District 18 - Richard Curry
District 19 - Laverne Davis
District 20 - Kellie R. Watson
District 21 - Coach Chris Peters
District 22 - Tim Long
District 23 - Major Michael Bogan
District 24 - Earlena Sledge
District 25 - Major Frank Hardison
District 26 - Rev. Meredith l & Rose Trabue

The special Community Honoree was National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc.

The youth honoree was Shan'Taya Cowan, 18, who was Fairdale High School's first student ever to be accepted to Harvard University.

