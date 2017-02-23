Louisville Metro Council honors community leaders, volunteers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council honored outstanding community leaders on Thursday.

This was the 15th Annual Black History Month Program, held by the Metro Council's Community Affairs, Housing, Health and Education Committee.

“Every year, this Committee and the Metro Council take great pride in honoring some unsung heroes in our community. It is our way of saying thank you to the citizens in our districts who work for change,” says Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin (D-2) Chair of the Committee. “Through their dedication and efforts our communities are better places to live.”



There was one honoree per District:

District 1 - John Cole III

District 2 - Emma F. Jackson

District 3 - Ruby Hyde

District 4 - Pamela Haines

District 5 - Dave W. Christopher, Sr.

District 6 - C J Fletcher

District 7 - Rob H. King III

District 8 - Anthony Raspberries

District 9 - Professor Lisa H. Nicholson

District 10 - Carolyn Miller-Cooper

District 11 - Azell Jackson

District 12 - Wanda Ramsey

District 13 - Spencer Concrete Services, Inc.

District 14 - Loletha Cumings

District 15 - James Grant

District 16 - Dr. Kimathi William Doss

District 17 - Georgetta Smith

District 18 - Richard Curry

District 19 - Laverne Davis

District 20 - Kellie R. Watson

District 21 - Coach Chris Peters

District 22 - Tim Long

District 23 - Major Michael Bogan

District 24 - Earlena Sledge

District 25 - Major Frank Hardison

District 26 - Rev. Meredith l & Rose Trabue

The special Community Honoree was National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc.

The youth honoree was Shan'Taya Cowan, 18, who was Fairdale High School's first student ever to be accepted to Harvard University.

