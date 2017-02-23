Masonic Homes of Kentucky honored - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Masonic Homes of Kentucky honored

Kentucky's State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader) Kentucky's State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Masonic Homes of Kentucky was honored at the Capitol on Thursday for its 150th Anniversary.

Leaders from the Masonic Homes as well as Kentucky masons traveled to Frankfort to be honored.

They received a proclamation from Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover.

Masonic Homes President and CEO Gary Marsh was presented with the proclamation.

