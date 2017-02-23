Masonic Homes of Kentucky honored

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Masonic Homes of Kentucky was honored at the Capitol on Thursday for its 150th Anniversary.

Leaders from the Masonic Homes as well as Kentucky masons traveled to Frankfort to be honored.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Men charged with Wilson Ave. murder appear in court

+ Restaurant destroyed by fire near Rough River Lake

+ Kentucky senators approve 'Louisville bill'

They received a proclamation from Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover.

Masonic Homes President and CEO Gary Marsh was presented with the proclamation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.