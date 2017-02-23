LMPD: Murder suspect says he threw weapon in storm drain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who told police he shot another man and threw the murder weapon in a storm drain is now facing charges, according to Louisville Metro police.

LaRon Clarkson, 26, taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting death of Anthony W. McIntyre, 60.

McIntyre was found in an apartment in 900 Block of East St. Catherine Street around 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 12.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Police investigating homicide in Germantown

+ Man murdered on E. St. Catherine St. identified

+ Suspect arrested in Germantown homicide

On his arrest citation, Clarkson admitted to the murder and robbery of McIntyre and said he threw the murder weapon in a storm drain, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Another suspect, Anthony D. Boyington, 38, was taken into custody on Feb. 17. Boyington was charged with complicity murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.