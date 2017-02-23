UofL student hits $38K shot - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL student hits $38K shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Fans witnessed an exciting moment during halftime at Thursday's University of Louisville women's basketball game.

Student Jackson Logsdon's half-court shot earned him $38,000 through the Progressive Student Shot Challenge.

Logsdon had to hit a layup, free throw, three pointer and the half-court shot to get the cash.

