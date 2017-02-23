Friday at 11: LMPD and the Ferguson effect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests.

Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.

For the past five years Louisville's police department has also seen a trend.

According to numbers we requested from LMPD, the number of arrests and citations have declined.

"Something happened. Something made those numbers go down," University of Louisville associate criminal justice professor Justin Nix said.

Friday on WAVE 3 News at 11, WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez breaks down the statistics and talks to the department about why they think the number aren't necessarily a problem.

