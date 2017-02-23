Bourbon Classic to feature Pappy Van Winkle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s an annual event bourbon enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

This year's Bourbon Classic Top Shelf will be held Feb. 28 at Lola, upstairs at Butchertown Grocery, and will feature tastings of Pappy Van Winkle.



Butchertown Grocery chef Bobby Benjamin will create dishes to pair with the extremely rare bourbon.



“Pappy is, you know it is the Porsche of bourbon. I think that it’s exciting for people to really enjoy that but understand you can do a lot of different pairings with the bourbon as well,” Benjamin said.



In addition to tasting Pappy Van Winkle, his great-grandson, Preston Van Winkle, will be there to mingle with guests.

