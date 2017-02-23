Bourbon Classic to feature Pappy Van Winkle

LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide that took place Feb. 17, according to a post on the LMPD Facebook page.More >>
LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide that took place Feb. 17, according to a post on the LMPD Facebook page.More >>
The study, by TRIP, states Louisville drivers alone lose $1,899 a year because of roads that are rough, congested and lack safety features.More >>
The study, by TRIP, states Louisville drivers alone lose $1,899 a year because of roads that are rough, congested and lack safety features.More >>
William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on the afternoon of August 27, 2014.More >>
William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on the afternoon of August 27, 2014.More >>
For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests. Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.More >>
For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests. Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.More >>
LaRon Clarkson, 26, taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting death of Anthony W. McIntyre, 60.More >>
LaRon Clarkson, 26, taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting death of Anthony W. McIntyre, 60.More >>