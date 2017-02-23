Study: Deficient, congested roads costing KY residents billions

The study, by TRIP, states Louisville drivers alone lose $1,899 a year because of roads that are rough, congested and lack safety features. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Deficient and congested roads and bridges are costing Kentuckians hundreds of dollars a year, according to a new study.

The study, by TRIP, states Louisville drivers alone lose $1,899 a year because of roads that are rough, congested and lack safety features.



Statewide, that number is $4 billion.



VIEW: TRIP Study: Kentucky Transportation by the Numbers

Carolyn Kelly, with TRIP, said, "In the short term, transportation investments creates good jobs. But the long term, benefits of a sufficient transportation system that connects Kentucky's residents, communities and businesses can span for generations."



In 2016, the Louisville Metro Government allocated $20 million to address road and sidewalk repairs.

The study also states Louisville residents spend an average of 43 hours each year stuck in traffic.

