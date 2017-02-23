5 questions on the new season of PNC Broadway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s an elite group- those fortunate enough to score a ticket to the Broadway musical Hamilton. It is now also playing in Chicago and getting a ticket is also difficult unless you’re willing to shell out big bucks.

The show has received critical acclaim. In fact, in 2016, Hamilton received a record-setting 16 Tony nominations, winning 11, including Best Musical.

But now, there is good news. Hamilton will be coming to WAVE Country as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville Series. But not until the 2018-19 season.

Their line-up for the 2017/18 season was just announced and it looks like it won’t disappoint. It includes:

Finding Neverland - Oct. 24 - 29, 2017 (Leslie Broecker, PNC Broadway in Louisville President, says it’s appropriate for children, but not in the same vein as The Lion King.)

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical - Nov. 28 - Dec. 3, 2017

Chicago - Jan. 23 - 28, 2018

School of Rock - March 13 - 18, 2018

Waitress - June 26 - July 1, 2018

One person who has seen every single show every produced in PNC Broadway in Louisville President, Leslie Broecker. She also grew up in theatre, as her Father Brad Broecker founded the Broadway Series. Here are my five questions with Leslie Broecker.



1) How close will the Hamilton performed in WAVE Country be to the one on Broadway?

Touring productions always try to replicate the Broadway production as closely as possible. Hamilton will be no exception.



2) How hard will it be to score tickets to Hamilton?

Details such as dates and prices are still being worked out. But the best way to get tickets is to become a season ticket holder. They will have it in their package when they renew for the 18-19 season. That's the best way to guarantee tickets. Remaining tickets will be available at the Kentucky Center. It's important to the show and to us that everyone has good access to tickets.



3) How do you decide which shows to bring to town each season?

We survey our subscribers and single ticket buyers. I'm a Tony Voter so I go to New York and see all the new shows each season. Then we look at routing of the tours, theatre availability and overall package pricing to piece together the jigsaw puzzle.



4) Was it hard to secure Hamilton?

Shows love coming to Louisville and playing the Kentucky Center. So it wasn't difficult, it was more (a question of) when?



5) What’s your personal favorite show and why?

Hello, Dolly! is my all-time favorite. It was the first show I was in. It's coming back to Broadway next month with Bette Midler and I will be in NYC for the opening night. Goosebumps.

