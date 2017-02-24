All lanes of I-65N reopen in Sellersburg after semi fire

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - All lanes of northbound Interstate 65 have reopened in Sellersburg after a semi fire.

The incident was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the 11.5 mile marker and initially shut down all northbound lanes.

Indiana State Police said the trailer was fully engulfed by flames after the brakes caught on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire initially caused some traffic issues on the southbound side of I-65, as well, ISP said, but the actual closure was on the northbound side.

