Semi fire shuts down all northbound lanes of I-65 in Sellersburg

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed in Sellersburg while crews battle a semi fire.

The incident was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the 11.5 mile marker.

Indiana State Police said the trailer because fully engulfed by flames after the brakes caught on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire initially caused some traffic issues on the southbound side of I-65, as well, ISP said, but the actual closure is on the northbound side. The lanes will remain closed until the fire is put out.

