2 lanes of I-65N closed near fairgrounds after 2 vehicles overturn

Two overturned vehicles were visible from a TRIMARC camera. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two lanes of northbound Interstate 65 are blocked near the fairgrounds after an accident in which two vehicles overturned.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m.

A TRIMARC camera shows a car on its roof and another vehicle - possibly a pickup truck on its side.

The MetroSafe supervisor said everyone is out of their vehicles and walking around.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.