Detective: Tip led to car involved in Ne'riah Miller's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first witness to take the stand as the third day of the trial of three men accused in the murder of a 16-month-old girl was the police detective whose work led to the initial discovery of suspects.

William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.

Lt. Emily McKinley, who now serves as the commanding officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department homicide unit, said she became involved in the case by responding to a traffic stop about a block away from the home of Ne'Riah Miller.

PREVIOUS STORIES??

+ Father of toddler who was killed: 'I could smell the gunpowder'

+ Acquaintance of 2 suspects testifies in Ne'Riah Miller case

While McKinley said she doesn't remember responding to the scene in the 100 block of S. 37th Street, she returned the scene on August 29, two days later, to take part in a second canvassing of the neighborhood. It was during that canvas when McKinley said she made contact with a tipster and with Christanna Danner, the first witness to testify.

The tipster, McKinley said, spoke about a "two-toned boxy older car" connected to the shooting. The car was spotted about an hour later in the area of 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue. Trey Anderson, one of the five men arrested and charged with Ne'Riah's murder, was inside the car. He was brought to LMPD headquarters for questioning.

According to McKinley, during the questioning of Anderson detectives learned about Michael Dunn. She said Anderson talked about a blue Toyota Echo. A database search led police to Dunn.

Anderson, who has taken a plea deal in the case of five years in prison in exchange for his truthful testimony, also took the stand. Anderson said he was driving his Buick with Mason in the passenger seat and Dunn in the back when he was told to "drive through Market" in his Buick to "see who's out."

Anderson testified that he remained in the car while Mason and Dunn got out carrying guns. Moments later, Anderson said he heard shots. Anderson said he drove home after dropping off Mason and Dunn in the St. Louis Neighborhood. Anderson testified that he didn't tell anyone about the shooting because he was frightened.

After being taken to LMPD for questioning, Anderson said he lied for about an hour when asked if he knew anything about the shooting and initially implicated someone else for being a part of it.

Dunn has also accepted a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

This story will be updated as testimony continues throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.