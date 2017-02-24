Detective: Tip led to car involved in Ne'riah Miller's murder

A statewide tornado drill will be held Tuesday, February 28th.More >>
A statewide tornado drill will be held Tuesday, February 28th.More >>
“Hamilton” will be coming to WAVE Country as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville Series. But not until the 2018/19 season.More >>
“Hamilton” will be coming to WAVE Country as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville Series. But not until the 2018/19 season.More >>
The first witness to take the stand as the third day of the trial of three men accused in the murder of a 16-month-old girl was the police detective whose work led to the initial discovery of suspects. William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.More >>
The first witness to take the stand as the third day of the trial of three men accused in the murder of a 16-month-old girl was the police detective whose work led to the initial discovery of suspects. William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m.More >>