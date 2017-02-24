KY statewide tornado drill to be held February 28th

The tornado drill will be held in conjunction with Kentucky's Severe Weather Awareness Week. (Source: Cory Hart)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - In conjunction with Kentucky's Severe Weather Awareness Week, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted.

At approximately 10:07 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 28th, the National Weather Service, Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and the Kentucky Broadcasters Association will partner to issue tornado warning test messages.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS:

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Outdoor sirens may sound, weather alert radios will activate, and TV and radio stations along with mobile devices will broadcast the alert.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to take part in the drill by practicing tornado safety measures and updating emergency plans.

Severe weather preparedness starts with knowing severe weather risks. Understand the type of hazardous weather that can affect where your home and workplace and its impact. Check the weather forecast regularly. Get a NOAA Weather Radio and sign up for localized alerts from emergency management officials. Develop a personal emergency plan that considers all types of local hazards and associated risks.

>> Checkout the latest forecast

If you do not have a tornado plan designate a tornado shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of a building, away from windows. Basements are considered the best option, but, if there is no basement, an interior bathroom, closet or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building can be used. Tell everyone where the designated shelter is and post the location.

Governor Matt Bevin has declared March 1st through the 7th as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.

If inclement weather is in the forecast on Feb 28, the Statewide Tornado Drill will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.