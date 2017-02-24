Tickets still available for one of southwest Louisville's biggest fundraisers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's an area of town that one organization feels is overlooked and underserved.

Southwest Community Ministries has made it their mission to serve southwest Jefferson County.

The organization is vital in bringing businesses, churches, organizations and neighbors together for those who find themselves in a crisis.

The group provides Meals on Wheels, a community food pantry and helps individuals with medical or living expenses. However, the non-profit group couldn't succeed without the support from other donors.

A partnership with Dare to Care helped the group provide more than 30,000 meals to families in need in 2016. Working with LG&E, the group is able to provide assistance to families needing assistance with utility bills. A collaboration with metro government helps families come up with dollars to finish paying rent and housing bills. Southwest Community Ministries also helps fund medical expenses and devices through a partnership with Catholic Health Initiatives.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 5 questions on the new season of the PNC Broadway in Louisville

+ All lanes of I-65N reopen in Sellersburg after semi fire

+ Study: Deficient, congested roads costing KY residents billions

The group is hosting its annual fundraiser Saturday evening, February 25, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Entertainment will be provided by The Monarchs, along with a silent and live auction. Tickets are still available for purchase, $30 each.

The fundraiser supports one-sixth of the organization's budget, according to Executive Director JT Henderson.

"It's a huge money maker for us that provides us the funds and the services that our community needs," Henderson said. "I believe southwest Jefferson County is the most overlooked portion of Jefferson County and neighbors helping neighbors is what we're all about," he added.

Tickets can be purchased at the office, 8504 Terry Road, or over the phone by calling 502-935-0310. It is possible that a few remaining tickets could be sold at the door.

WAVE 3 News Reporter Kayla Vanover will be emceeing the event and live auction.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.