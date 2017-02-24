TONIGHT AT 11: Cops and Steroids

WAVE 3 News Investigation finds instances of officers going too far, by using anabolic steroids to bulk up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At a time when more and more police officers find themselves being a target, some are turning to bodybuilding as an extra layer of defense against violent suspects. Now, a WAVE 3 News investigation finds instances of officers going too far by using anabolic steroids to bulk up.

With more police officers pumping iron to help protect themselves on the street, cops and steroids can be a taboo subject. That's leaving police departments facing a tough question: what to do when an officer is caught illegally using steroids, to get bigger, faster, and stronger?

"You cannot be of the average strength, average physical condition to survive this job," former Kentucky State Trooper Jamey Kidd, who lifted weights his entire 17-year career, said. Kidd said he used everything at his disposal, including supplements, to get stronger and to get home.

"My motivation after becoming a trooper and after having a family was to stay fit," he said. "Because in law enforcement you don't know when it's going to happen."

But what happened in the summer of 2016 would change Kidd's life, and career, forever. According to an internal affairs report obtained by WAVE 3 News, Kidd was fired from State Police for testing positive for anabolic steroids and lying about it to investigators.

Kidd claimed he had no idea the substance he bought online, was steroids. Internal affairs didn't believe him and stripped Kidd of his badge.

Now, Kidd claims there's a double standard. Why?

WAVE 3 News discovered two other members of KSP who admitted having steroids, didn't lose their jobs.

