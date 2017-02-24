'Look for Local' brings local food to Norton Healthcare's cafes

The Look for Local initiative brings local produce to Norton Healthcare. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is embracing healthy and locally sourced food inside its cafes.

The Look for Local initiative brings local produce, grown on area farms, to Norton Healthcare's hot food stations and salad bars.

Fruits and vegetable lose nutrients during their journey from farm to plate. The less food travels, the healthier it is according to Norton leaders.

Grass-fed beef burgers sourced from Foxhollow Farms in Crestwood, Ky will be served each Friday.

The beef is antibiotic-free, hormone-free, higher in omega-3 fatty acids, lower in calories and saturated fat, high in vitamins A and E, and rich in protein according to initiative leaders.

The initiative is a partnership between N Good Health, Norton Healthcare's employee wellness program, and Morrison Healthcare.

