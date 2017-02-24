Crews fighting field fire in Broad Run Park, rangers evacuating visitors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews are on the scene of a field fire in southeast Jefferson County.

Fern Creek, Okolona, Jeffersontown, and Mount Washington fire departments all responded to the field fire in Broad Run Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Metrosafe, rangers are currently evacuating people from the park.

Gusty winds are a concern as firefighters fight the fire.

