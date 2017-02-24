Crews fight field fire near Turkey Run Park, visitors evacuated

The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park.More >>
The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park.More >>
Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front as it approaches WAVE Country.More >>
Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front as it approaches WAVE Country.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The Look for Local initiative brings local produce to Norton Healthcare.More >>
The Look for Local initiative brings local produce to Norton Healthcare.More >>
Hamilton will be coming to WAVE Country as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville Series. But not until the 2018/19 season.More >>
Hamilton will be coming to WAVE Country as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville Series. But not until the 2018/19 season.More >>