Crews fight field fire near Turkey Run Park, visitors evacuated

Gusty winds were a concern as firefighters fought the fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews responded the scene of a field fire in southeast Jefferson County.

Fern Creek, Okolona, Jeffersontown, and Mount Washington fire departments all responded to the field fire near Turkey Run on Friday afternoon.

According to Metrosafe, rangers evacuated people from Turkey Run Park.

In a post on their website, Turkey Run Park officials said that the park will remain closed until officials confirm the area is safe.

