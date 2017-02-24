Bullitt Co. sheriff to retire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bullitt Co. sheriff to retire

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Dave Greenwell (Source: WAVE 3 News archives) Dave Greenwell (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The Bullitt County sheriff has decided to retire.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Dave Greenwell’s retirement on Facebook and Twitter Friday.

Greenwell submitted his retirement notice on Friday and stated his last day will be on Feb. 28. He ended his letter the postscript "Jesus Knows."

He has served as sheriff since 2011.

Judge Executive Melanie Roberts will choose Greenwell’s replacement.

