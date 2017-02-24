Bullitt Co. sheriff to retire

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The Bullitt County sheriff has decided to retire.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Dave Greenwell’s retirement on Facebook and Twitter Friday.

Sheriff Greenwell has decided to retire at the end of business on February 28th, 2017. Our agency thanks Sheriff... https://t.co/4ucN02lRuq — Bullitt Co Sheriff (@bullittsheriff) February 24, 2017

Greenwell submitted his retirement notice on Friday and stated his last day will be on Feb. 28. He ended his letter the postscript "Jesus Knows."

He has served as sheriff since 2011.



Judge Executive Melanie Roberts will choose Greenwell’s replacement.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.