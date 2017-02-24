Drivers hauling boats, bikes on top of cars will pay more to cross bridges

The electronic tolling system relies on roadside lasers that cannot make a distinction between box trucks and bikes on top of a car. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Recent spring-like weather has many people outdoors biking and others thinking of activities not too far away, like boating. The problem is, if you have one of the new RiverLink bridge transponders, hauling boats and bikes could cost you more. The extra cost for the height or weight could sneak up on a lot of drivers.



RiverLink said the vehicle specifications have been out there from the beginning, but acknowledge many drivers probably didn't think about a change in price for hauling something behind their car or on top of it.

"We make quite a few trips in the mountain biking season," Kentucky cyclist Todd Chism, who recently returned from a bike outing in southern Indiana, said. "You know, I was taken back by it."

Chism got RiverLink sticker shock.

"The passes I made this weekend, were $5 per pass," he said.

Normally each pass over the East End Crossing with his transponder cost Chism just $2. This time he was billed for $5 each time. Chism said he contacted RiverLink thinking it was just a mistake.

"They responded with an e-mail that said I had two bikes on top of the vehicle and that exceeded that 7.5 foot limit they had," he said.

RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said, "It's not easy for drivers to hear they're paying more to cross a tolled bridge with say bikes on top of your vehicle."

Peterson said the vehicle classification system is based on the height of your vehicle and the number of axles. A two axle passenger car under 7.5 feet tall is $2 with a transponder, but if you add axles, like a trailer or boat or add height over 7.5 feet, you automatically become a medium vehicle and pay $5.

The electronic tolling system relies on roadside lasers that cannot make a distinction between box trucks and bikes on top of a car.

Chism said, "I just feel like it should be the structure of the vehicle and not what's on top of it."

With great weather now and boating weather to come, Peterson said drivers who haul should look at all options.

"You can take the Clark Memorial Bridge, you can take the Sherman Minton Bridge and you won't pay a toll," she said.

"I'm going to have to weigh the cost, vs the convenience factor," Chism said, "I might have to take an alternate route to get across the bridges."

Peterson said the reminder is a good one. RiverLink has a vehicle classification chart on its website that explains their tolling fee system.



