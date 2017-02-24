Drivers hauling boats, bikes on top of cars will pay more to cross bridges

The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park.More >>
Logsdon won't see any of the $38k prize for his halftime heroics on Thursday nightMore >>
Recent spring-like weather has many people outdoors biking and others thinking of activities not too far away, like boating. The problem is, if you have one of the new RiverLink bridge transponders, hauling boats and bikes could cost you more.More >>
More than half of JCPS students would be effected by a new bill passed in the Kentucky's House of Representatives, according to the district’s superintendent.More >>
The first witness to take the stand as the third day of the trial of three men accused in the murder of a 16-month-old girl was the police detective whose work led to the initial discovery of suspects. William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.More >>
