Federal Report: KY foster care system is failing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new federal report from the department of Health and Human Services said the Kentucky foster care system is failing.

It showed Kentucky was far worse than the national average in protecting children from abuse and neglect.

The state failed all seven categories it was judged. It was worst in finding a permanent home for foster children.

In a statement, the advocacy group Kentucky Youth Advocates said the report shows foster care "needs a revolution and not a tweak."

"The report clearly indicates that we need to do a better job protecting kids when they are in the home through higher quality assessments and better caseworker protocols on visits," Dr. Terry Brooks, Executive Director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said. "On the flip side, it challenges us to do a better job of keeping children who are removed from their home connected to family."

