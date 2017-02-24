UofL's Stockman considering redshirting next season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Matz Stockman could redshirt next season, which would make him a senior in 2018-19.

Stockman, a 7'0" center from Oslo, Norway, has played in 17 games this season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He did score a career-high 10 points in a December 3 win at Grand Canyon. He has seen action in 44 games over his three seasons at UofL.

He also missed five games in early January after suffering a concussion in practice.

"He deserves to play at least one year where he gets 28 minutes a game and if a freshman can come in next year, or Ray Spalding can bulk up and play a little backup five, we've talked about redshirting him, if not, he'll get a lot of minutes next year because Anas and him will be sharing time," Rick Pitino said.

Stockman is on board.

"I'm definitely down, I would absolutely do a redshirt year if we talk about and we come down to that," Stockman said, adding, "I know he knows what's best for me and I'm going to go with whatever he thinks is the right thing to do."

Stockman is the player guest on "Inside the Cards with Rick Pitino." The show airs at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.

