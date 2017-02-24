UofL student won't receive money for half-court shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jackson Logsdon won't see any of the $38k prize for his halftime heroics on Thursday night.

According to Logsdon, he is not receiving the money due to a clause related to his playing basketball in high school.

When asked for comment a UofL spokesperson had this to say:

"The contest was administered by Million Dollar Media, and unfortunately, the student didn't meet a couple of the stipulations, which are very specific. However, we are excited for him and are working on some items, so he doesn't go away empty handed."

