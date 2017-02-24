Large knife confiscated from PRP student - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Large knife confiscated from PRP student

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Parker Anthony Jordan (Source: LMDC) Parker Anthony Jordan (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A high school student accused of bringing a knife to school after threatening to kill two other students is facing charges.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School student Parker Anthony Jordan, 18, was taken into custody Friday after a large knife was found in his possession by a school resource officer, according to JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Detective: Tip led to car involved in Ne'riah Miller's murder
Arrest made in deadly stabbing of restaurant worker
Heroin responsible for 25 percent of overdoses, CDC says

Police described the weapon as "an extremely large brass knuckle knife."

Jordan was approached after his ex-girlfriend told administrators she had received threatening texts from him.

Jordan was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threatening and menacing.

Brislin said he is being disciplined to the fullest extent of the code of conduct.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly