Large knife confiscated from PRP student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A high school student accused of bringing a knife to school after threatening to kill two other students is facing charges.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School student Parker Anthony Jordan, 18, was taken into custody Friday after a large knife was found in his possession by a school resource officer, according to JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin.

Police described the weapon as "an extremely large brass knuckle knife."

Jordan was approached after his ex-girlfriend told administrators she had received threatening texts from him.

Jordan was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threatening and menacing.

Brislin said he is being disciplined to the fullest extent of the code of conduct.

