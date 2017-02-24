Huckabee calls Trump presidency 'refreshing'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A former Republican presidential candidate headlined an event in Louisville Friday.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee headlined the Christian Academy of Louisville Gala at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.



During the event Huckabee signed copies of his book“God, Guns, Grits and Gravy.” He also shared his personal testimony with the crowd.

When asked his thoughts on President Donald Trump Huckabee said he has been "amazingly effective" in his first month.



“That is so rare for a politician to get elected, and then to go about aggressively doing what he said. It’s driving some people crazy, but I think it would drive a lot more of us crazy if he weren't keeping his promises,” Huckabee said.



Huckabee went on to call the Trump presidency refreshing.

