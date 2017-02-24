Retired LMPD K9 euthanized - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Retired LMPD K9 euthanized

Whiskey was euthanized after suffering from an ongoing battle with heart disease, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD Facebook page) Whiskey was euthanized after suffering from an ongoing battle with heart disease, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A retired Louisville Metro Police Department K9 was euthanized after suffering from an ongoing battle with heart disease, according to LMPD.

The K9, named Whiskey, joined LMPD in 2007 and was retired after two years due to a leg injury he got during a training exercise. Following the injury, he was donated to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in southern Indiana where he worked until he fully retired in 2013.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

LMPD posted about Whiskey on their Facebook page Friday and wrote, “With both agencies, Whiskey assisted in the apprehension of numerous suspects, conducted numerous tracks and narcotics seizures. We are very grateful for his unconditional loyalty, valuable contributions, faithful service and companionship.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Sen. McConnell, protestors talk priorities in and outside of Lincoln Day Dinner

    Sen. McConnell, protestors talk priorities in and outside of Lincoln Day Dinner

    Saturday, February 25 2017 12:05 AM EST2017-02-25 05:05:28 GMT

    Electricity was in the air at the 102nd Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday. Republicans were still on a high after a historic election that gave the GOP control of the White House and Congress.

    More >>

    Electricity was in the air at the 102nd Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday. Republicans were still on a high after a historic election that gave the GOP control of the White House and Congress.

    More >>

  • LMPD and the Ferguson effect

    LMPD and the Ferguson effect

    Friday, February 24 2017 11:34 PM EST2017-02-25 04:34:33 GMT

    For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests. Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.

    More >>

    For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests. Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.

    More >>

  • Park reopens following field fire

    Park reopens following field fire

    Friday, February 24 2017 10:11 PM EST2017-02-25 03:11:11 GMT
    The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park. 

    More >>

    The fire started Friday afternoon near Turkey Run Park. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly