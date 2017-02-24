Retired LMPD K9 euthanized

Whiskey was euthanized after suffering from an ongoing battle with heart disease, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A retired Louisville Metro Police Department K9 was euthanized after suffering from an ongoing battle with heart disease, according to LMPD.

The K9, named Whiskey, joined LMPD in 2007 and was retired after two years due to a leg injury he got during a training exercise. Following the injury, he was donated to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in southern Indiana where he worked until he fully retired in 2013.

LMPD posted about Whiskey on their Facebook page Friday and wrote, “With both agencies, Whiskey assisted in the apprehension of numerous suspects, conducted numerous tracks and narcotics seizures. We are very grateful for his unconditional loyalty, valuable contributions, faithful service and companionship.”

