Program provides tech, manufacturing experience for students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Doss High School students got hands-on manufacturing experience Friday at GE Appliance Park.

The experience is part of new campaign called MakerMinded, which is trying to get students interested in technology and manufacturing jobs.



Organizers said the industry had been declining for years, but now that it's growing again they need more skilled workers.



Brittany Garrett, with MakerMinded, said of the event, “They're able to see that and imagine what it could be like as a career.”



This was the first event in Kentucky hosted by MakerMinded, but organizers said they are already working with 36 different schools across the state.



