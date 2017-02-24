Pitino shaking up Cards starting lineup for Syracuse game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After an 11 point loss at #8 North Carolina on Wednesday night, UofL head coach Rick Pitino is ready to make some changes to his starting lineup.

The #7 Cards (22-6, 10-5 ACC) host Syracuse (17-12, 9-7) on Sunday at 2 p.m.

"Starting means very little to us, but we're going to have three new starters for this game," Pitino said, adding, "and hopefully it gets us off to a good start. We'll go with VJ King over Deng Adel, we'll go with Anas in place of Mangok and we will go Ray Spalding over Jaylen Johnson."

The changes are due, in part, to the Tar Heels 46-33 rebounding advantage and also to the matchup with the Orange and their zone.

"I want to obviously get better passing against the zone, Anas is a better passer," Pitino said. "I want to give VJ a chance at that position, haven't been too happy with Deng Adel's lack of rebounding and defense and toughness in that last game and in the other position, Ray, Jaylen just didn't rebound the ball and let's see what Ray can do."

Hear more from Coach Pitino on "Inside the Cards" on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

