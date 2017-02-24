Sen. McConnell, protestors talk priorities in and outside of Lincoln Day Dinner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Electricity was in the air at the 102nd Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday. Republicans were still on a high after a historic election that gave the GOP control of the White House and Congress.



“What the American people have done here is given us, they've given us a lot of responsibility,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “Voters are fickle and they should be. We've got to perform.”



Senator McConnell was clear about his priorities in Washington. He’s pushing for comprehensive tax reform, cutting regulations and repealing and replacing Obamacare. His ideas are on par with lawmakers in Frankfort.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Look for Local' brings local food to Norton Healthcare's cafes

+ Louisville Metro Council honors community leaders, volunteers

+ Dems tap former Kentucky governor to counter Trump speech



“You want everybody to have the best coverage and the best access to insurance and medical care as possible,” Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said. “It was a flawed concept.”



All of Senator McConnell’s ideas were well received ideas inside the dinner. However, no one could ignore the crowds of protestors that formed outside the dinner.



“This is what democracy looks like,” protestors shouted.



“We're not happy with what's going on in the administration,” protestor Camira Warfield said.



The protest was one of several so-called “Hunt for Mitch” events.



The senator made light of the situation.

“By the way I've got a lot of new fans,” McConnell said. “Have you noticed that?”



Protestors stood firm against Senator McConnell's position on healthcare and said they'd repeatedly asked for a town hall that he denied.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson’s report



Contrary to claims of the protestors being paid, Senator McConnell doesn't buy it.



“(I think they’re) deeply liberal people who are really having a very hard time accepting the results of the election,” Senator McConnell said.



Senator McConnell also noted that he fully supports everyone's right to protest.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.