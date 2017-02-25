Crews fight fire at New Albany apartment complex

The fire broke out at The Breakwater Apartments. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Fire Department responded to a multi-alarm fire early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at The Breakwater Apartments just after 5 a.m.

According to a post on the New Albany Fire Department's Facebook page, Elm street at 3rd street will be blocked for several hours.

Units from Clarksville and Jeffersonville assisted with coverage into the city.

No word if anyone was hurt in the fire.

