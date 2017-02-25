Boyle County to open alternative to jail to help with overcrowding

The Shepherd's House and the Boyle County Jail are teaming together to ease overcrowding in the jail. (Source: WLEX)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jails around Kentucky including right here in Louisville are dealing with major overcrowding issues. Another jail is making headlines for a new program to help with the problem.

WLEX is reporting that The Shepherd's House and the Boyle County Jail are teaming up to ease overcrowding in the jail.

Shepherd's House is a day treatment program that allows non-violent offenders the chance to turn their lives around.

Boyle County Jailer Barry Harmon said qualifying inmates can go there to get their GEDs, get counseling for drug abuse, and learn job skills. Harmon said that it gets non-violent offenders out of the county jail so they can make room for serious offenders who need to be off the streets.

"We want to treat the whole problem because if you don't, you end up with a person partially to the point of recovery, then other things cause them to relapse," Harmon said.

Most of the people who work at the Shepherds House are volunteers. It will open Monday with 20 inmates starting out. They hope that down the road, that number can grow to 120.

