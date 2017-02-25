Muhammad Ali Jr., mother detained at Florida airport, attorney says

Khalilah Camacho-Ali was released by customs agents after showing a photo of herself with Muhammad Ali Sr., the attorney said. (Source: Facebook)

Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained by federal authorities at a Florida airport in February, according to his attorney. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Muhammad Ali's son was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigators at a Florida airport earlier this month, his attorney confirmed on Saturday.

Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Montego Bay, Jamaica on February 7 when they were directed to secondary inspections, Chris Mancini said.

>> More news about Muhammad Ali

The two were interviewed separately and both asked if they are Muslim, Mancini said.

Khalilah was released from questioning after showing authorities a photo of herself with Muhammad Ali Sr. Mancini described her reaction, saying she was frantic and screaming, "Where is my son?"

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews fight fire at New Albany apartment complex

+ Sen. McConnell, protestors talk priorities in and outside of Lincoln Day Dinner

+ Democrats inviting immigrants to Trump's speech to Congress

Ali Jr. was questioned for nearly two hours, according to Mancini. He was asked where he was born and where his name came from.

WAVE 3 News reached out to US Customs and Border Protection for a comment but the department has not yet responded.

Mancini said his office has been inundated with calls over in the past few days from other travelers describing similar experiences. Legal action is being considered but no lawsuits have been filed at this time, he added.

Khalilah Camacho-Ali was married to Muhammad Ali from 1967 to 1977. They had four children together - Maryum Ali, Rasheda Ali, Jamillah Ali and Muhammad Ali Jr.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.