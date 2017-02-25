2 killed in crash in Hardin County

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 31W in Hardin County on Saturday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Two people were killed in a crash in Radcliff on Saturday.

The crash happened in Highway 31W near Battle Training Road.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross confirmed that two people were killed and that two vehicles were involved.

Air 3 was over the scene, which showed a white van crashed into the back of a flatbed truck carrying lumber.

Police have not released any information about what caused the crash.

