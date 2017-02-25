Fatal crash blocks Hwy 31 W in Hardin County

Conditions of the occupants of the vehicles has not been released.

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 31 West in Hardin County.

According to Bryce Shumate, Chief of Hardin County Emergency Services, the crash happened near Battle Training Road.

All lanes of highway 31 W have been shut down.

Shumate advises that drivers take Patriot Parkway or Wilson Avenue to avoid the area.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross confirmed that two people were killed and that two vehicles were involved.

No other details were released at this time.

Chief Cross said officers expect to be on scene for a few more hours.

