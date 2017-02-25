LMPD investigating possible remains found near Outer Loop

According to MetroSafe, the remains were reportedly found by a driver who had stopped by the side of the road around 7:40 Saturday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a report of human remains that were found near Outer Loop and I-65.

A black bag with bones was reportedly found by a driver who had stopped by the side of the road around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Homicide detectives are treating the situation as a death investigation, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Investigators expect to learn more when an autopsy is completed on Sunday.

