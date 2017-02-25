11 UK tops #13 Florida, 76-66

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Florida 76-66 on Saturday.

Malik Monk had a huge day for Kentucky, leading all scorers with 33 points.

Florida opened up an 8-0 lead to start the game, but the Cats clawed back and took its first lead of the game with 6:53 left in the first, 23-21

Kentucky had 12 first-half turnovers, but only four in the second half.

Bam Adebayo had a double-double for the Cats with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

The Cats were without De'Aaron Fox, who was out with a knee contusion.

The game was tied at the half, 28-28 after Wenyen Gabriel was fouled and sunk two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in the half. Kentucky was strong in the second half, extending the final margin to ten.

Kentucky is now 24-5 on the season, 14-2 in the SEC.

The Cats move on to play Vanderbilt Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

