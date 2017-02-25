Community members address growing prison population

On Saturday, Louisville community members started a dialogue to reduce the number of people locked up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Corrections houses almost 12,000 people. On Saturday, Louisville community members started a dialogue to reduce the number of people locked up.

Louisville Seminary hosted a workshop covering topics like the prison pipeline, recidivism and restoring rehabilitation programs inside jails.

“But when these prisoners come home, we don't know how to welcome them back into our community because of the stigma that is attached because they have been in prison,” Annettra Jones said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: The Breakwater apartment building is total loss after fire

+ LMPD investigating possible remains found near Outer Loop

+ 2 killed in crash in Hardin County

Jones knows how it feels to come home after being locked up.

“I ended up selling dope at a very young age and I got a drug trafficking felony charge,” Jones said.

During a restorative justice workshop, Jones shared her experience transitioning from prison to a student of ministry.

“If a person doesn't have any opportunity, then a person has no choice but to go back into crime right back into drugs,” Jones said.

Jones says she was fortunate enough to be given a chance by Louisville Seminary who over looked her felony past.

The opportunity of education gave her another option besides crime.

The latest data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics states about 2/3 of released prisoners were arrested for new crimes within three years.

“The rehabilitative programs have been cut back there is a sense in which punishment has replaced rehabilitation,” Dr. Harold Dean Truelear said.

Dr. Truelear with the Healing Communities USA Prison Initiative has decades of experience working with inmates.

He says breaking a cycle of rearrests will take a lot of work. But, small steps can start locally with community members coming together.

“Bringing those to the surface instead of ignoring and putting them on our subconscious,” John Roberts said.

Jones says there are many factors like poverty, addiction and family history that led her to prison, but with the support of the community she now holds a job and hasn't been back to a life of crime.

“When someone with a shady past is giving an opportunity to have a job given an opportunity to get a degree that can totally change the trajectory of someone's life and I am a living witness,” Jones said.

For more information from the Louisville Seminary on programs to help inmates who are getting out of jail click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.