Councilwomen unveil sign honoring Our Father's House co-founder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Councilwomen Barbara Sexton Smith and Cheri Bryant Hamilton unveiled a sign to honor Michael T. White Saturday.

The Councilwomen were joined at 24th and Jefferson Streets by family, friends and others touched by White

White was born in St. Louis and was the co-founder of Our Father's House, a rehab and recovery program located in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street.

“Michael White had a significant impact on many people here through his businesses and community service. He took a personal struggle, turned his life around and in doing so helped many people deal with their addiction and start new lives,” Sexton Smith said. “He was a businessman, community advocate, and philanthropist who received numerous honors and awards. He was also a family man and friend to many.”

He was also the co-founder of The Token club, Reno and White and Divine Steps. And founder of WF Development and the Kentucky Recovery Resource Center.

22nd and Jefferson Street going west to 24th and Jefferson will be designated as "Michael T. White Street".

