Hoosiers take crazy home finale over Northwestern



BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Thomas Bryant completed a 3-point play with 2.6 seconds left Saturday night and James Blackmon Jr. finished with 13 points to help Indiana rally from a seven-point deficit in the final 93 seconds to beat Northwestern 63-62.



The win snapped a five-game losing streak and was the only time Indiana (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten) led in the final 13½ minutes.



Bryant McIntosh scored 22 points for Northwestern (20-9, 9-7) but just missed a half-court heave at the buzzer to win it.



The Hoosiers seemed to take control with a 22-0 run to close the first half - the last coming on Devonte Green's heave from 60 feet that made it 36-26.



But after retaking the lead with a 17-3 second-half run and taking a 62-55 lead with 1:33 left, Northwestern didn't score again.



Blackmon's 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left made it 62-60 and Bryant won it with a fortuitous bounce on the free throw.



Bryant finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewrit