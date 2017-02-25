Hoosiers take crazy home finale over Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Thomas Bryant completed a 3-point play with 2.6 seconds left Saturday night and James Blackmon Jr. finished with 13 points to help Indiana rally from a seven-point deficit in the final 93 seconds to beat Northwestern 63-62.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak and was the only time Indiana (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten) led in the final 13½ minutes.
Bryant McIntosh scored 22 points for Northwestern (20-9, 9-7) but just missed a half-court heave at the buzzer to win it.
The Hoosiers seemed to take control with a 22-0 run to close the first half - the last coming on Devonte Green's heave from 60 feet that made it 36-26.
But after retaking the lead with a 17-3 second-half run and taking a 62-55 lead with 1:33 left, Northwestern didn't score again.
Blackmon's 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left made it 62-60 and Bryant won it with a fortuitous bounce on the free throw.
Bryant finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
