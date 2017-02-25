Officials on New Albany Fire: “We’ll rebuild”

It took 90 fire fighters from several departments to put out the blaze. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Heavy winds pushed flames and smoke through the Breakwater Luxury Apartment Complex in downtown New Albany Saturday morning.

“(They) encountered heavy fire on the third floor," New Albany Fire Chief, Matthew Juliot, said. “It was extending out through the windows,”

Fire filled the ceilings and created dangerous conditions. Two responding fire fighters fell through the floor.

“They were rescued with no injuries,” Juliot said. “At that point we did an evacuation of the building.”

The apartment complex was still under construction. A sprinkler system had been installed, but it didn't activate. The 127-unit building was set to open on August first to bring new life to downtown.

“This was a big shot in the arm to New Albany and downtown also," Bob Caesar, a New Albany City Councilman said. “To have all of the new tenants we would have had in here.”

Officials from the property owners also said it was a troubling loss.

“It’s heartbreaking when something like this happens, but this is a small set back,” Jill Herron, Senior Vice President of Flaherty & Collins Properties, said. “We're excited. We'll get in here and we'll rebuild.”

More than thirty people already leased units in the building. Although fire fighters believe it’s a total loss, the property managers hope some can be salvaged.

“We've contacted those residents letting them know that we've had a setback. By midweek or the following week, we should be able to give some timing of when people can move in.”

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

