Tips pour in Delphi murder case, community helps victims' families

According to Indiana State Police, the man is involved in the murder of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. (Source: ISP)

CAMDEN, IN (WAVE) - People across Indiana are coming together to help raise money for the families of the two girls killed in Delphi.

Police say tips are pouring in, this weekend they've received more than 2200 new tips on the murders. But the question remains: who killed Abby Williams and Libby German?

Authorities released an audio recording this week believed to be associated with the killer.

Police are now looking into 7,800 tips as they search across the country for the man seen in a picture. An image was captured by Libby German on her phone before she died. That man is believed to be the prime suspect in the case.

An FBI effort using electronic billboards to seek information in the killings of the two is expanding to dozens of states. Including Kentucky, one was spotted at Spaghetti Junction in Louisville.

The investigation headquarters outgrew its home at the Delphi Police Department so Saturday it was relocated to a building off of the town square, all while people continue to support the family.

The Create Hair Salon in Camden was packed on Saturday for a special fundraiser for Abigail and Liberty. The owner is donating all of Saturday's sales to the families of the two girls. Word spread quickly, with a rush of people coming from all around the region as soon as doors opened.

"I grew up in Delphi so, when I heard what happened we just wanted to help however we could," said Jenna Fassnacht, owner of the Create Hair Studio. "When you see the community come together like that it leaves you speechless."

At the end of the day, more than 125 people came into the salon, raising more than $3000 during the six hours the shop was open on Saturday.

