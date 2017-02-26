Police: Man found dead inside Okolona apartment, woman hospitali - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Man found dead inside Okolona apartment, woman hospitalized

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was found dead in an apartment on Guardian Ct. on Sunday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News) A man was found dead in an apartment on Guardian Ct. on Sunday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in an Okolona apartment complex. 

A black man was found dead inside an apartment in the 6100 block of Guardian Court.

A neighbor called the police just after 9 a.m. Sunday according to an LMPD spokeswoman. 

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

A woman inside the apartment was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A small child who was also inside the apartment was not injured. 

Detectives are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly