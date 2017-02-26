UPDATE: Shot fired during standoff in Faridale

Louisville Metro Police are involved in a situation in Fairdale.More >>
Louisville Metro Police are involved in a situation in Fairdale.More >>
A neighbor called the police just after 9 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A neighbor called the police just after 9 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
An FBI effort using electronic billboards to seek information in the killings of the two is expanding to dozens of states.More >>
An FBI effort using electronic billboards to seek information in the killings of the two is expanding to dozens of states.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Corrections houses almost 12,000 people. On Saturday, Louisville community members started a dialogue to reduce the number of people locked up.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Corrections houses almost 12,000 people. On Saturday, Louisville community members started a dialogue to reduce the number of people locked up.More >>