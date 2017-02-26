UPDATE: Shot fired during standoff in Faridale

Police are responding to Beau Brummell Dr. in Fairdale. (Source: Justin Hawkinds/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are involved in a standoff situation in Fairdale.

Officers were called to Beau Brummell Dr. on Sunday.

>> Get breaking news alerts: News App | Weather App

A man is inside the residence is refusing to come out, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The commander at the scene told WAVE 3 News a shot was fired at the location but it was not fired at police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Man found dead inside Okolona apartment, woman hospitalized

+ Tips pour in Delphi murder case, community helps victims' families

+ Community members address growing prison population

Police have not released any other details about what is happening.

WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene. Our photojournalist saw a negotiating outside of the home.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.