Standoff in Fairdale ends with no injuries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A standoff in Fairdale ended after about three hours when the man inside the home finally came out.

Officers were called to Beau Brummell Dr. at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, on a report of shots fired, according to LMPD..

When they arrived, they learned that Brian Lucas, 20, and acquaintances had been drinking.

Lucas was inside the home was refusing to come out, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The commander at the scene told WAVE 3 News a shot was fired at the location but it was not fired at police.

The shot was fired during the course of an argument with two of the acquaintances, but missed both.

"He then went into the home and refused to come out," LMPD's statement said. "After a few hours and following the deployment of the LMPD SWAT Unit, Lucas exited the home on his own accord and was taken into custody just before 3:00 p.m. "

The situation ended just before 3 p.m. when the man exited the house, Smiley said.

Lucas faces one charge of Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree.

He was a resident of the location. No one was injured in the standoff.

