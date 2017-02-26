Louisville squeezes Orange, 88-68

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Syracuse Orange on Sunday afternoon, 88-68.

Rick Pitino's team continued its pursuit of a double-bye in the ACC tournament with a dominant win.

Donovan Mitchell continued to be a leader for the Cards with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Syracuse struggled with a lack of depth, they had three points off the bench. By contrast, Louisville had 24 bench points.

Deng Adel came off the bench to add 17 points for Louisville.

The Cards stumbled a little out of the gate, with five turnovers in the first ten minutes. And Syracuse led briefly in the first.

But Louisville came back to lead 41-25 at the half, and put on a dominant performance in the second.

Quentin Snider had 12 points and six assists on the day.

Ray Spalding had a double-double for Louisville with 18 points and 11 rebounds

Louisville out-rebounded Sycause 39-28.

The Cards are now 23-6 on the season, 11-5 in the ACC.

They travel to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

